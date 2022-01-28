Bloody Sunday 50: Jeremy Corbyn speaks of admiration for families' dignity and resilience
The former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his admiration at the strength and resilience of the Bloody Sunday families during a visit to Creggan ahead of the 50th anniversary of the massacre this weekend.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:12 pm
He also spoke of the horror he felt on learning of the atrocity on the night of January 30, 1972 and of participating in a demonstration in London at which many were arrested.
Mr. Corbyn was speaking during a visit to the Ráth Mór centre as a guest of Creggan Enterprises.