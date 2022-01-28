Bloody Sunday 50: Republicans to honour Fian Gerald Donaghey

Gerald was one of the fourteen anti-internment marchers who were murdered by members of the British Parachute Regiment in Derry on Bloody Sunday, January 30, 1972.

The commemoration will be held at the Lecky Road monument - opposite the Gasyard Centre - with everyone welcome to attend.

Gerald, who was 17, when he was murdered by British paratroopers on Bloody Sunday, was a member of Na Fianna Éireann [the IRA youth wing] and is one of sixteen names on a roll of honour on the dolmen which was erected in memory of deceased members and associates of the 1st Battallion of the Derry Brigade of the IRA.

Gerald was shot dead alongside Gerard McKinney in Abbey Park, by Private G, a member of 1 Para Anti-Tank Platoon.

“He did not fire in fear or panic and we are sure that he must have fired knowing that Gerard McKinney was not posing a threat of causing death or serious injury.”

Saville’s most controversial finding in his report published in 2010 was that four nail bombs found in Gerald’s pockets were ‘probably on him when he was shot.’ This has been vehemently contested since the day of the massacre. Leo Young, who tried to take him to hospital for treatment, has said: “The only thing the young fellah had on him was a pair of rosary beads. I was at his head looking down on him.”