Bloody Sunday 50: Senators praise 'dignity, grace and determination' of families

Senators spoke in support of the ongoing campaign for justice and in opposition to the British government's proposed amnesty for soldiers.

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile said: "I commend the dignity, grace and determination of the Bloody Sunday family survivors. Many of them have campaigned for decades for truth and justice for their loved ones.

"Typically, and unsurprisingly, they are women and have led from the front in the campaign. I appreciate and note the Cathaoirleach was in Derry on Sunday for the events as were the Taoiseach and leader of the Opposition. It was important this range of political leadership joined the community on the streets of Derry for the 50th anniversary.

Bloody Sunday family members walk the route of the original Civil Rights march on Sunday morning, the 50th anniversary of those who were shot dead and wounded. Photo: George Sweeney, DER2205GS – 004

"I send our best wishes and solidarity to those families and all those campaigning for truth and justice for their loved ones."

Independent Senator Gerard P. Craughwell said: "My colleague Senator Ó Donnghaile spoke about justice for the victims of Bloody Sunday. I fully support that. I do not believe anybody should be able to walk away under any amnesty whatsoever for atrocities carried out in Northern Ireland during the 40 years of the Troubles.

"I support a truth and justice system, if we can get one in place, but I do not under any circumstances support the call by the British Prime Minister for an amnesty. Those who are guilty of crimes must be brought to justice. I looked at the Ballymurphy case in particular.

"To me, that looked like a couple of thugs on top of a building using real live humans for target practice. It is absolutely disgusting. It is no secret that I served in the British Army, but I certainly have no time for and no truck with the individuals who were involved in either of those events. To me, it was a complete breakdown of command and control in Derry on that day. I know that people in Northern Ireland do not agree with me."

Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie, a daughter of the late civil rights leader Austin Currie, said: "If there was ever a weekend to demonstrate how wrong the British Government's proposals on legacy are, this was it.

"In light of the dignity and resilience of the Bloody Sunday families and survivors this weekend and over the past five decades and the people of Derry who have supported them, to be there was moving.

"The Cathaoirleach was there, too. I am grateful to the journalists who covered the 50th anniversary in such depth. Everyone, regardless of age or background, should know the horror of what unfolded on January 30, 1972.

"When they marched, they marched for no more than what were their civil rights. When they campaign today, they campaign for no more than what is their right and the rights of hundreds of others who journey on the same lonely path, truth and justice and, for a fundamental of any civilised society, the rule of law.

"Mr. Michael McKinney, whose brother, William, was one of the 13 unarmed Catholics murdered by the British army's parachute regiment that day put it best, when he said, 'They are trying to deny us justice because they are scared to face justice.'

"The British Government is not an observer. It is an actor - a participant - in the Troubles, which adds to the hurt and injustice of its legacy proposes. Its de facto amnesty for Troubles-related crimes is morally wrong and legally unsustainable.

"In this House, we came together to reject the proposals, joining all the main parties, North and South, and in the UK, apart from the Tories. Events are taking over, both in the UK and in upcoming elections in the North.

"Our voices have to remain strong. We need to remain vigilant on this. The British Government legacy proposals cannot go ahead. The Irish Government has clearly stated it cannot, and will not, support them. Promises were made through the Stormont House Agreement, comprehensive structures for investigations, truth and, where possible, a route to justice. Those promises should be kept for all victims, regardless of the perpetrators."

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Louhglin said: "Senators Ó Donnghaile, Craughwell and Currie all spoke very passionately about Bloody Sunday and all of the coverage over the weekend. My own father’s anniversary was on Sunday.

"In the midst of us going to mass and of our family meeting and our grief, I could not but be struck by the difference between what happened to our family and to the families on Bloody Sunday, together with the commemoration for Stardust victims.