Bloody Sunday families’ Walk of Remembrance in Derry on 50th anniversary
Children related to those killed on Bloody Sunday led the Families Walk of Remembrance in Derry on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday this morning.
Each of the children carried a white rose in memory of the 14 boys and men shot dead by British soldiers in Derry’s Bogside on January 30, 1972.
A large crowd people, including veteran supporters and local and national politicians, gathered at the Creggan shops this morning in solidarity with the families with hundreds more joining along the route, while others paid their respects from the roadside.
Relatives carried large placards with the images of their lived ones faces behind the children.
The families are walking to the Bloody Sunday monument off Rossville Street where the Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join them for the annual Memorial Service at 11am.
Later today the bells of St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry will today ring out 14 times at the time the shooting and killing began on Bloody Sunday, 50 years ago today.