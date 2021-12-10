Bloody Sunday March Committee announce ‘We Were There’ photograph in Derry
The Bloody Sunday March Committee (BSMC) are inviting people who attended the march 50 years ago to a ‘We Were There!’ photograph 50 years on.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:56 am
The historic photograph will be taken in Creggan on Sunday, January 30 as part of the ‘One World One Struggle’ 50th commemoration of the massacre.
The group will then march for ‘truth, justice and accountability’ in memory of those who lost their lives on that day in Derry 1972.
BSMC have announced a full series of events for the anniversary, which can be viewed here. To register interest in this historic events, visit bloodysundaymarch.org and click ‘We Were There!’