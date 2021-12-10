Bloody Sunday March Committee announce ‘We Were There’ photograph in Derry

Bloody Sunday March Commemorations historic 'We Were There!' photograph will take place on Bloody Sundays 50th anniversary.

The historic photograph will be taken in Creggan on Sunday, January 30 as part of the ‘One World One Struggle’ 50th commemoration of the massacre.

The group will then march for ‘truth, justice and accountability’ in memory of those who lost their lives on that day in Derry 1972.