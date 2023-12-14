The only British soldier charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings in January 1972 has been sent for trial.

Jim Wray and William McKinney.

Soldier Fm who is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972, and the attempted murders of five others involved in the civil rights march, was facing a preliminary inquiry to decide if he should be returned for trial.

After several years of evidence and submissions. on Thursday District Judge Ted Magill said that he had had a long time to consider this case and 'I don't require any more time.'

He said he was returning Soldier F for trial on all charges.

He then asked the two statutory questions, did Soldier F want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage, and the reply was in the negative.

Soldier F was then returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed in January and released on continuing bail.

Earlier, Judge Magill had ruled that hearsay evidence from some of the civilian witnesses who are now deceased could be admitted in evidence with one exception where there were inconsistencies in statements.

At a hearing earlier this month at the courthouse on Bishop Street, District Judge Ted Magill had said that he wanted the Preliminary Inquiry concluded before the end of the year and set aside this week for this purpose.