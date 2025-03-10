Bloody Sunday Trust in Derry donates over £28,000 to Palestinian Causes

The Bloody Sunday Trust has announced that it has raised and donated over £28,000 to Palestinian causes.

Among the beneficiaries were the Palestinian National Initiative, the Palestinian Medical Relief Society and the Amjaad Charity, a small organisation in Gaza that provides help to families in Gaza.

The Bloody Sunday Trust raised the money through a number of initiatives, including the sale of specially designed badges, Christmas cards and Palestine Cola – all of which are still available from the Museum of Free Derry – and from public donations, collections and admission fees to the museum on Nakba Day and other days.

Tony Doherty, chair of the Trust, said: “As we all know the situation in Palestine remains dire. Despite the precarious ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, as agreed, the Israeli government is clearly still trying to make life as difficult as possible for the Palestinian people by preventing aid reaching Gaza, and through their ongoing attempted annexation of the West Bank.

Tony Doherty speaking at a previous march and rally at Guildhall Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

“This is being further enabled now that they have their supporter-in-chief in the White House, who has made it clear that he will support and encourage any act by the Israelis, no matter how heinous or how much in breach of international law it is.

“We know our donation is only a small amount in terms of what our brothers and sisters in Palestine need, but it is an act of solidarity from the people of Derry to the people of Palestine and we hope it reminds them that most of the citizens of the world are on their side.”

Mr Doherty added: “Our fundraising efforts will continue, and we hope to raise even more over the coming year. We will stand with Palestine for as long as we need to.

“Thank you to all who donated to our appeals. Ní saoirse go saoirse na Palaistíne.”

The Bloody Sunday Trust was established in 1997 on the 25th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Initially, it acted as a conduit for family members and friends seeking support or advice during the course of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry and to commemorate those killed and injured onJanuary 30, 1972.

From the start, the Trust stated that its vision is to promote human rights, conflict transformation and understanding between people both nationally and internationally.