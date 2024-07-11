Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bloody Sunday Trust has donated over £20,000 to Palestinian causes after a series of fundraising initiatives.

Among the beneficiaries of the money raised locally by the Derry-based Trust were the Palestinian National Initiative, the Palestinian Medical Relief Society and the Amjaad Charity, a small organisation in Gaza that provides help to families there.

The Bloody Sunday Trust raised the money through a number of initiatives, including the sale of specially designed badges and Christmas cards – both of which are still available from the Museum of Free Derry – and from public donations, collections and admission fees to the museum on Nakba Day and other days.

Tony Doherty, chair of the Trust, said: “We know this is a drop in the ocean in the face of the horrific genocide that Palestinians are facing, but as well as being some financial help for the organisations that we donated to, it is a sign of support and solidarity from the people of Derry to the people of Palestine.

Tony Doherty speaking at a previous march and rally at Guildhall Square, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

“We were delighted to be able to raise so much, and we knew that when it came to helping our sisters and brothers in Palestine the citizens of Derry would not be found wanting.

“Our fundraising efforts, which began before the latest Israeli attacks, will continue, and we hope to raise even more over the coming year.”

Mr Doherty added: “We will stand with Palestine for as long as we need to.

“Thank you to all who donated to our appeals. Ní saoirse go saoirse na Palaistíne.”