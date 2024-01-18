Bloody Sunday Trust to host ‘Palestine: What Can Derry Do?’ at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin

As thousands march through the streets of Derry and millions march worldwide in solidarity with the Palestinian people, The Bloody Sunday Trust is hosting ‘Palestine: What Can Derry Do?’ at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Saturday January 27, 1.00pm – 4.00pm as part of the 2024 commemoration of Bloody Sunday.

Speaking prior to the event, Chairperson of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Tony Doherty, who will chair the event, said: “This discussion has been organised in response to the sense of frustration, hopelessness and despair many of us feel as we watch the Israeli genocide on Gaza.

"As we march in solidarity with Gaza, and follow the lead of the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement I, and I am sure many other Derry people, are asking, ‘What else can we do? What can Derry do to help Palestine and the Palestinian people?’

“This event will help us answer that question and encourage us to develop practical and impactful actions that we can all do to show our support for Palestine.”

Thousands of protesters take part in a march and rally, in Derry on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Many of these taking part carried dolls wrapped in a pillowcases to symbolise the thousands of Palestinian children who have recently lost their lives. Photo: George Sweeney

The event will consist of a panel discussion, workshops and Q&A sessions.

Guest speakers include Omar Barghouti, Palestinian human rights activist, winner of the 2017 Ghandi Peace Award and co-founder of the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions ( BDS) Campaign, Sue Pentel, a founder member of Jews for Palestine – Ireland and a long-term member of the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Group, Belfast, Catherine Hutton, a member of the Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Éamonn Meehan, Chair of Sadaka – the Ireland Palestine Alliance and a former CEO of Trócaire.

Sadaka was established in 2009 and works to “promote policies and actions, particularly by the Irish government, to achieve justice and human rights for the Palestinian people."

Sue Pentel is a founder member of Jews for Palestine - Ireland, “a diverse groups of Jewish people in Ireland who support the Palestinian struggle for human rights and justice, a struggle that resonates with the Irish journey towards peace”.

Tony Doherty speaking at the march and rally at Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney