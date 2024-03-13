Bloomin' marvellous as Derry the pick of the bunch again at the Ulster in Bloom awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And there was further success for Derry as The Best Floral Station title was won by Foyle Street Bus Station.

Derry City & Strabane District Council have now won numerous awards for the colourful and creative displays dotted across the city and district and along walkways, in parks and on roundabouts.

The winners of the 2023 season of Translink Ulster in Bloom were presented with their prizes at Belfast Castle in a ceremony which served to recognise the many hard-working volunteer teams, community gardeners and council staff in cities, towns and villages across the north.

Award-winning beautiful Derry in bloom.

The Large Town award went to Coleraine, while the award for Town went to Donaghadee and Small Town to Randalstown.

The Large Village award was allocated to Cullybackey, with Donaghmore winning the Village category and Ballynure Small Village.

Speaking at the award presentation, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom reflects Translink’s commitment to better connect people and places across Northern Ireland and the importance of bringing people together. These awards are a great opportunity to highlight the community spirit, commitment and efforts of local volunteers, council teams and Translink staff. They showcase how planting, weeding, watering, and cleaning-up can transform spaces, from floral displays to bug hotels, boosting biodiversity and creating beautiful and welcoming community spaces for people to connect, which our winners should be very proud of.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).

L-R - Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Jason Barr, Deputy Mayor, Derry City and Strabane District Council; William Ferguson and John Quinn, Streetscape, Derry City and Strabane District Council; Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager, Translink Foyle Street Bus Centre and Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA. Photo; Aaron McCracken.

Councillor Billy Webb, Vice President, NILGA, said: “The winners of the 2023 Translink Ulster in Bloom campaign clearly demonstrate the incredibly positive impact which can be delivered for both the wider environment and the local community thanks to the commitment, hard work and dedication of council teams and community groups. On behalf of NILGA, congratulations to everyone and thank you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm.”

Special Award winners included: Antrim Town Centre for Most Improved Award; Eight South in Carryduff for Horticultural Impact; Ballystudder for Sustainability in Practice; and Moira Girlguiding for the Children and Young People special award.

Richard Wallace, from Ballynure and District Residence Group, was announced as the winner of the Ken Powles Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference he has made to his local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.