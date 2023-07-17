News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

'Boardwalk for Bowel Cancer McAteer’s Big Hike' raises over £3000 for North West Cancer Centre

A ‘Boardwalk for Bowel Cancer McAteer’s Big Hike’ has raised over £3000 for the North West Cancer Centre, with funds presented recently.
By Staff Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) gratefully acknowledged the ‘very generous’ donation of £3,070 to the North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry from the McAteer Family from Park.

Anthony and Betty McAteer, their grandson Curtis Corry and his mum Laura Corry made the presentation to North West Cancer Centre staff Charlene McClintock, Macmillan Colorectal Cancer Support Worker; Anne Marie Crossan, Colorectal Cancer Nurse Specialist and Dr Brady Consultant Oncologist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said the donation was very much appreciated by all at the centre:

Anthony and Betty McAteer, their grandson Curtis Corry and his mum Laura Corry made the presentation to NWCC staff Charlene McClintock, Macmillan Colorectal Cancer Support Worker; Anne Marie Crossan, Colorectal Cancer Nurse Specialist and Dr Brady Consultant Oncologist.Anthony and Betty McAteer, their grandson Curtis Corry and his mum Laura Corry made the presentation to NWCC staff Charlene McClintock, Macmillan Colorectal Cancer Support Worker; Anne Marie Crossan, Colorectal Cancer Nurse Specialist and Dr Brady Consultant Oncologist.
Anthony and Betty McAteer, their grandson Curtis Corry and his mum Laura Corry made the presentation to NWCC staff Charlene McClintock, Macmillan Colorectal Cancer Support Worker; Anne Marie Crossan, Colorectal Cancer Nurse Specialist and Dr Brady Consultant Oncologist.
Most Popular

‘A huge thank you to all who kindly donated to ‘Boardwalk for Bowel Cancer McAteer’s Big Hike’ to raise funds for colorectal cancer, it is very much appreciated by staff and patients in the North West Cancer Centre.’