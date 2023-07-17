'Boardwalk for Bowel Cancer McAteer’s Big Hike' raises over £3000 for North West Cancer Centre

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) gratefully acknowledged the ‘very generous’ donation of £3,070 to the North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry from the McAteer Family from Park.

Anthony and Betty McAteer, their grandson Curtis Corry and his mum Laura Corry made the presentation to North West Cancer Centre staff Charlene McClintock, Macmillan Colorectal Cancer Support Worker; Anne Marie Crossan, Colorectal Cancer Nurse Specialist and Dr Brady Consultant Oncologist.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said the donation was very much appreciated by all at the centre:

