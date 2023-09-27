Joe Wicks visits St John's Primary School

The school applied for a visit from Joe Wicks, by filling out online forms giving reasons why he should come to their school over others. The school has an active sporting life with outstanding Gaelic and football teams, yoga for children, cheer leading after school clubs and every class walks a mile everyday as part of their day-to-day wellbeing focus.

Joe Wicks started his visit in Primary 1 and led a 15-minute workout and had some photo time with children and staff. After that, the whole school took part in a Q & A all about Joe and his life. Ann Mullan, a teaching assistant at the school said: “He was so down to earth and so lovely with everyone, he is such a regular guy with such a feel-good message.”

Mrs Brenda Doherty, the primary 1 class teacher said: “It was a very memorable day for our children we just loved our exercise class outdoors, the children couldn’t get enough of him.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Wicks visits St John's Primary School

In addition, Joe answered class questions and showed off how high he could jump and some ‘super strength press ups’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children were treated to a 30-minute exercise class outdoors led by Joe on stage with a sound system which could be heard all over Creggan. He blasted out the tunes and positivity to parents, staff and children alike. The workout was based around his ‘PE with Joe’, Youtube channel sessions, and the children loved every second of it. Seth, a P2 chid said “Joe was lots of fun, my favourite move was the spider man one. He gave me a fist bump and said my hair was cool too!”

Miss Murphy, Vice Principal of the school said: “We were overwhelmed to get chosen out of over ten thousand schools who applied for this special visit. I would like to thank our teachers, children and families who put their heart and soul into submitting online responses to persuade him to come. It was a whole school community effort and that is exactly what I love about teaching in Creggan, seeing this positivity for our children ensures we show them that they have unlimited potential and a fantastic future ahead of them.”

Mrs. Geraldine O’ Connor, school Principal, said: “We are delighted Joe Wicks choose our school in the heart of Creggan, the day brought much enjoyment, light and hope to our children, they will remember this for years to come. Our Shared Education partner school also had a visit as we work closely with Lisnagelvin Primary school to promote learning together and staying active and healthy together too. This truly is a great example of cohesive community actions coming together for the good of the next generation”.

Joe Wicks visits St John's Primary School