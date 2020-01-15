Body found during search for missing Helena McElhennon

Police searching for missing person Helena McElhennon have confirmed that a body has been recovered from the River Foyle.

The 42 year old from Draperstown was reported missing on Sunday, November 24.

The PSNI said that formal identification has yet to be carried out, ‘however the McElhennon family has been informed.’

In a post on the ‘Bring Helena Home’ Facebook page this morning (Wednesday), which provided updates on the search, said it is believed the person found is Helena.

The post read: “It is with a sad and heavy heart we tell you that late yesterday evening we found Helena during our daily search. While we always held to hope we would find her alive unfortunately this was not to be.

“We understand that yesterday there were many people asking for updates of the search however we had to go through a process to confirm this and inform family members.

“Our sincere thanks go to extended family, friends, strangers and most of all the many different search teams who have helped us over the past few weeks.

“Funeral arrangements will be posted later and at this time we ask that you give us some time come to terms with what has happened. Rest In Peace Helena.”