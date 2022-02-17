Body of sperm whale washes ashore at Malin Head as storms hit

The whale washed ashore at Malin Head. Picture Ali Farren/Ardmalin Caravan Park Facebook

It is believed the majestic mammal died in the water in recent days and the waves whipped up by heavy winds brought its body ashore.

A video on social media, posted on Wednesday, showed the body of a whale being moved about by waves in the water at Malin Head. The body on the beach is thought to be the same whale.

Stephanie Levesque, Stranding Officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, confirmed that the whale is of the sperm whale species.

It is the second sperm whale to be washed ashore on a Donegal beach in recent days, after another was found at Maghery beach on Wednesday.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group volunteers were hoping to visit Malin Head area yesterday.

Malin Head man Ali Farren, who took pictures of the mammal, which are posted on the Ardmalin Caravan Park Facebook page, said it was around 20ft in length. He told how its body had been seen in local waters for around two days before it was found on the beach itself.

Ms Levesque said the majority of whale deaths happen at sea and the high winds of recent days most likely brought it ashore.

The IWDG maintains a cetacean (whale, dolphin and porpoise) sighting and stranding database across the island of Ireland on its website https://iwdg.ie and Ms Levesque urged anyone to report any sightings or strandings to them.

The removal of the bodies is undertaken by Donegal County Council.

Storms Dudley and Eunice have led to heavy winds and some flooding, with Donegal under a Status Orange wind and snow warning for Friday as Storm Eunice hits. Schools have been closed in the county and Donegal County Council has urged people to ‘exercise extreme caution during this period, to avoid coastal or exposed areas, and to be aware of the risk of debris, fallen trees or electricity wires.’

A spokesperson added that a continued period of inclement weather is also forecast over the weekend and the public are asked to keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.