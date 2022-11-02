One of the world’s leading choirs, the Grammy award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EPCC), will play a special one-off concert in Derry as part of their 40th year celebrations.

Founded in 1981 by Tõnu Kaljuste, who since 2021 has been enjoying his second spell as artistic director and chief conductor, the repertoire of the EPCC extends from Gregorian chant and baroque to the music of the 21st century, with a special focus on the work of Estonian composers, such as Arvo Pärt, and Veljo Tormis, introducing their output to the world.

The EPCC has worked with many world-class orchestras and has been a welcome guest at numerous music festivals and outstanding venues all over the globe.

The City of Derry International Choir Festival have announced a special bonus concert.

Another important aspect in the choir’s life is recording music, resulting in various award-winning CDs. EPCC recordings have twice won a Grammy-Award for Best Choral Performance. All in all, the choir has 15 Grammy nominations including works by Arvo Pärt, fellow Estonian composer Erkki-Sven Tüür and music from the Nordic countries. Other recordings have received a Gramophone Award, the Diapason d’Or award, Danish Music Award and more.

Their concert in the stunning surroundings of the Guildhall, Derry, will feature music by two legendary Estonian composers with whom they are particularly associated: Arvo Pärt and Veljo Tormis, whose work they have helped to popularise the world over.

Festival Manager Fiona Crosbie said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to see and hear one of the world’s best choirs here in our city. We feel very privileged that they would choose to come to Derry, and to our Festival, to share this beautiful programme of music with us, and would encourage anyone with an interest in choral music to come along and experience what promises to be a very special concert.”