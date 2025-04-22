Book of Condolence for Pope Francis opened by Derry & Strabane Mayor
A Book of Condolence was opened on Easter Tuesday after arrangements were put in place by Derry City & Strabane District Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.
The book at the Guildhall allows people across the city and district to express their own thoughts and feelings after the popular pontiff passed away on Easter Monday.
Mayor Seenoi Barr said: “The public are invited and encouraged to come in and express their condolences and share their memories.”
An online book is also being organised with details at derrystrabane.com.
