Book of Condolence open in Derry for Queen Elizabeth II
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy opened a Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at the Guildhall, Derry on Friday afternoon.
The Mayor said the Book of Condolence will allow the many people in the city and district, especially people from the unionist tradition and the people of Britain, who will feel her loss deeply, to share their grief and condolences.
Following news of the Queen’s passing, Mayor Duffy extended her condolences to the Queen’s family and acknowledged the Queen’s contribution towards building peace, reaching out and helping to advance reconciliation and building relationships.
A Book of Condolence is also available for signing at the Alley Theatre in Strabane and for those who are unable to sign in person they are advised that an online book is available for signing at www.derrystrabane.com/Book-of-Condolence-for-Queen-Elizabeth-II
