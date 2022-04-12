Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ‘must now resign’ over party fines - Derry MP

Colum Eastwood MP said: “The very least that the public should expect from political leaders is that they abide by the law”.

He was speaking after 10 Downing Street today confirmed that both the British Prime Minister and Chancellor will be among those issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching COVID rules their own government set.

The Met Police in London is currently investigating a series of alleged parties during restrictions with dozens of penalties already issued.

SDLP Leader and Derry MP Colum Eastwood said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must now resign.

Mr Eastwood said: “It is now clear that even the lowest standards are far too high for Boris Johnson and his administration. While thousands of people were forced to watch their loved ones die through the windows of care homes and hospitals, the British Prime Minister, his Chancellor and scores of their staff were enjoying birthday cake and popping wine corks in Downing Street.

“At a moment of deep personal sacrifice for many, they demonstrated cynical selfishness that makes a mockery of the lengths we all went to in order to keep our friends and neighbours safe.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak made the rules. There is not, and cannot be, any justification for their flagrant disregard for the restrictions they made others abide by. Both must now resign<” Mr Eastwood added.