Boris Johnson ‘time’s up, resign’, says Derry MP as more MPs follow Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid

Will Quince has confirmed he is vacating his role as Minister for Families and Children.

Fresh reports suggest Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice Victoria Atkins has also now tendered a letter of resignation.

A host of other Conservative MPs and party members in less senior roles have also tendered their resignations over the past 24 hours.

Mr Quince’s resignation follows that of key Cabinet Ministers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Quince publicly defended the prime minister on TV at the weekend after being briefed by Number 10 that Boris Johnson was not aware of allegations made against another MP, something the Prime Minister confirmed yesterday was wrong as he had been briefed.

The MP for Colchester wrote on Twitter: ‘With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate’.

Derry’s MP, Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood MP said that Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister ‘is up and he must resign’.

Mr Eastwood claimed Johnson was never fit to the hold the office of PM and has repeatedly demonstrated this throughout his tenure in the role.

He urged Johnson to resign so that politics here can move past his ‘shambolic premiership and begin to undo the damage caused’.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood claimed: “Throughout his tenure as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has aimlessly shambled from one disaster to the next. He showed a real failure of leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, has repeatedly undermined the public’s faith in their politicians with a multitude of scandals and brought shame upon his government and Britain – that’s before we even get to the negative impact he has had on the North.

“His determination to push through the hardest version of Brexit and use of the Protocol for his own political ends has fostered division and political instability here, his disregard for international law has seriously damaged Britain’s relations with the South, the EU and the US, and he has retraumatised victims of our Troubled past with an amnesty...

“Boris Johnson should have been removed as Prime Minister long ago, that he has been allowed to continue this long and cause further damage is a matter of deep regret. Now that his colleagues are deserting the sinking ship.... the writing is on the wall. The moment has long since passed for Johnson to do the right thing and depart with any dignity, but he must go as soon as possible so we can begin to undo the damage he’s caused.”

Meanwhile Boris Johnson has now appointed former Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi MP as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Steve Barclay MP as the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP to be Secretary of State for Education.

Mr Johnson is facing questions in Parliament presently.

Labour leader Kier Starmer claimed the only thing Boris Johnson was delivering was ‘chaos’ and branded those in the Cabinet who haven’t abandoned ship as a “z-list cast of nodding dogs’.

Boris Johnson retorted that the difference between his government and Labour was the Conservatives had a plan, the opposition didn’t.

He said the government was getting on with the business of governing and were “going to continue to deliver on the mandate I was given”.