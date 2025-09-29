Bounce Festival is set to arrive in Derry this week celebrating Intersectional Creativity

The Bounce Arts Festival arrives in Derry this week with the theme ‘Not Just’ as it aims to showcase the creativity of disabled, d/Deaf, and neurodivergent artists.

From October 2-4, the festival is set to challenge stereotypes and celebrate the multifaceted identities of disabled individuals across theatre, visual arts, dance, film, and spoken word.

Organised by the University of Atypical, Bounce is Northern Ireland’s only disability-led arts festival. The festival said that it continues to provide a platform for disabled, d/Deaf, and neurodivergent artists to showcase their work and engage with audiences. The 2025 festival features 26 events across Belfast and Derry, with over 60 artists participating.

The festival kicks off with the Not Just BS (Breakfast Symposium) on Thursday, October 2, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at The Playhouse.

Dreaming Disability Futures event and Still Not your Pity Party.

Edel Murphy, CEO and Artistic Director of University of Atypical explained: “Audiences will hear unique, progressive and forward-thinking perspectives and hopefully feel empowered, informed and enlightened by who and what disability is.”

This networking and panel event features performances and discussions on disability representation and intersectionality. This will include music by Colm Herron, who released his debut album Bottles in the Rain in 2023, a talk by neurodivergent artist Alan Burns and spoken word by Abby Oliveira, supported by the D/deaf and Disabled Artists Support Fund. There will also be a panel discussion hosted by Mel Bradley with artists and curators, including Alan Burns, Soso Ní Cheallaigh, Dave Duggan, Justine Scoltock, Edel Murphy and Catherine Hemelryk.

“While all the artists identify as d/Deaf disabled or deaf, they are all very diverse in their backgrounds and experiences. This is an opportunity to create a discussion, learn and influence each other on our own diversity within the sector. This is a place to come and feel part of a community of people who are all linked by a passion for the arts, skill, talent and professionalism - and that they all identify as disabled or neurodivergent,” Edel added.

Events in Derry will include The Playhouse, The Nerve Centre, The Void Arts Centre, and Centre for Contemporary Art.

The full list of events and programmes along with tickets are available here: https://universityofatypical.org/bounce/