Boyzone and Westlife stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden a big hit in Derry ahead of weekend of music at Ebrington

The former Boyzone and Westlife duo will perform many of their groups’ greatest hits at Ebrington Square this Sunday August 1 as part of a weekend of live music at the venue which includes the Connected Summer Music Festival on Friday and Country Fest on Saturday.

The musicians also called in at Derry’s Foyle Hopsice in Culmore and met with residents and staff.

Mayor Warke said: “I was absolutely delighted to welcome these two boy band legends to the Guildhall.

Keith Duffy from Boyzone and Bryan McFadden of Westlife fame prove a hit as they visited Foyle Hospice yesterday ahead of their concert at Ebrington Square on Sunday night. Pictured with Director of Nursing Bernie Michaelides.

“I’d like to congratulate Legacy promotions for hosting the event and for their kind gesture of donating over 1,000 free tickets to health care workers for the concerts in recognition of their heroics during the Covid 19 crisis.

“There are still some tickets remaining for the concerts via Skiddle and Cool Discs Foyleside so I’d encourage anyone wishing to attend to act now to avoid disappointment.

“I’m delighted to see the return of live music to the city and I’d like to encourage those in attendance to stay safe and exercise caution by wearing your mask in crowded areas, washing your hands regularly and maintaining social distance with those outside of your bubble,” he added.

The Boyzlife pair also used the opportunity to encourage anyone who hasn’t taken up the option of the Covid 19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. “I have received both my vaccines and I would encourage each and everyone of you to do the same,” said Keith Duffy, while Brian McFadden added: “I’ve been vaccinated to protect myself, my family and everyone else and I’d ask you to do the same so we can return to normality as soon as possible.”

Tickets for all three events this weekend are available via Skiddle and Cool Discs, Standard Tickets cost £20 plus booking fee while VIP tickets are £35 plus booking fee.

Anyone aged 18 on or before October 31, 2021 can now be vaccinated at Foyle Arena.

You can walk into any Vaccination Centre or book online, visit covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/ for more.

Keith Duffy from Boyzone and Bryan McFadden of Westlife fame prove a hit as they visited Foyle Hospice yesterday ahead of their concert at Ebrington Square on Sunday night. The singers met with patients and staff during their visit.

