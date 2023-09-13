Strabane Brass Band

Playing alongside the beautiful organ in the Guildhall’s Main Hall, The Strabane Brass Band and The Britannia Concert Band are bringing their individual 30-piece bands together for the first time to perform an impressive set-list of ‘music from the movies’.

Despite trying to join forces over the years, this will be the first time the two bands will collaborate and bring together not only all players from both bands, but also their two different genres of music. The unique performance will see the powerful trumpets, horns, trombones, and tubas from the Strabane Brass Band mix with the delicate flutes, oboes, and clarinets from the Britannia Concert Band.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tommy Barr from the Strabane Brass Band said they were really excited to join with the Britannia Concert Band and perform as part of this year’s Culture Night.

“While we have mixed before, we have never brought the two full bands together to put on a performance like this, and we’re really excited to do so. There will be about 60 instruments playing together alongside the famous organ in the Guildhall.

“There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes to put the event together, a lot of time spent putting the music together as we’re not only mixing two sides of the community, but we are mixing two different genres of music together to create these arrangements. We’re really hoping this is the start of it and will act as a gel for future events.

“We’re really looking forward to it – the sound is going to be amazing. All the songs will be popular theme tunes from movies, old and new and there will be something for everyone.”

John Smith from the Britannia Concert Band said working with the Strabane Brass Band has been a very enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

“It’s been great to be part of this collaboration and we have had great fun working together. Everyone is really excited to perform at the Guildhall and to hear the sound from all the various instruments together. We are hoping to see brass band music enthusiasts from all over the Northwest coming along for this fantastic music repertoire.”

An Evening at the Movies! with Strabane Brass Band and Britannia Concert Band takes place in The Guildhall from 7:45pm until 8:45pm with all ages welcome. Like most of the events during Culture Bight, no booking is required.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Hollywood Hits from the talented 60-piece band. The impressive programme of songs will feature newly arranged film themes and light entertainment pieces which might even inspire you to join the bands to play or help as a volunteer.

The 18th edition of Culture Night takes place in venues across the island of Ireland on Friday 22nd September 2023. Derry and Strabane are celebrating with their biggest programme of events yet, with over 50 venues across the city and district opening their doors for plenty of song, dance, theatre, workshops, and craic.

For more information, please visit www.culturenight.ie