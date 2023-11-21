Brave Derry women who rescued two people from Lough Swilly receive national water safety award

Two brave Derry women have received a national water safety award after they rescued two others from the waters of Lough Swilly earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Ebbs and Zara Reid recently attended the Water Safety Ireland National Awards ceremony, at which they were honoured for their heroism.

In May of this year at the Shorefront, Buncrana, Rebecca and Zara became alerted to two females in distress in the water. Both Rebecca and Zara entered the water, which was very choppy, however they both managed to swim out to the females.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On reaching the swimmers they turned them onto their backs, placed their arms under the swimmers’ arms and brought both females to safety. Both females were taken to hospital and made a full recovery.

Zara Reid and Rebecca Ebbs. Photo: John McElroy

Speaking about the awards, Thomas Byrne, Minister of State at Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said: “I want to commend the valiant efforts of these individuals who save others from drowning and to also pay tribute to the ongoing work of Water Safety Ireland volunteers who teach swimming and water rescue skills.”

Other awards for rescues in Donegal went to Donncha Maguire and Darragh Flanagan who rescued a person at Bundoran Beach in June.

Donncha and Darragh were on the rocks at Bundoran beach when they heard a cry for help. They immediately assessed the situation, entered the water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and swam towards the scene where they noticed a person was unresponsive. Using the cross-chest technique they successfully brought the casualty to safety, where an off-duty nurse and fireman performed CPR while the emergency services arrived. He made a full recovery.

Rebecca Ebbs and Zara Reid receiving Seiko Just In Time Awards from Thomas Byrne, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (Sport and Physical Education) and Clare McGrath, Chair, Water Safety Ireland at the Water Safety Ireland National Awards Ceremony in Dublin Castle. Photo: John McElroy

Garda Emmet Cassidy, Garda Noel Gavighan and Sergeant Mark Colgan were also honoured after rescuing a man in Glenties.