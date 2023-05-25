'Brazen and despicable' : Masked man threatens bookmakers staff in Derry with firearm during robbery

At approximately 9.30am a masked man entered a bookmakers on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm. The suspect left just minutes later, taking a sum of money, and ran off towards Tullyally Road.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the suspect was reported as wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspect fleeing the scene to get in touch,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

“This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspect acting suspiciously in the area of Stevenson Park/ Tullyally Road from around 9am.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "No one has been physically injured, but the staff member has been left distressed by what occurred.

