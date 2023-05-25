News you can trust since 1772
'Brazen and despicable' : Masked man threatens bookmakers staff in Derry with firearm during robbery

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating a robbery in the Waterside during which staff at a bookmakers were threatened and left in a state of distress on Thursday, May 25.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th May 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:18 BST

At approximately 9.30am a masked man entered a bookmakers on Church Brae and confronted a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm. The suspect left just minutes later, taking a sum of money, and ran off towards Tullyally Road.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the suspect was reported as wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspect fleeing the scene to get in touch,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

“This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspect acting suspiciously in the area of Stevenson Park/ Tullyally Road from around 9am.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "No one has been physically injured, but the staff member has been left distressed by what occurred.

"This was a brazen and despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about. The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation."The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 475 of 25/05/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.