'Breath-taking' Christmas Nutcracker performance at Derry's Guildhall

Allegri Arts Organisation, Orchestra NorthWest and the Rainbow School of Dance joined forces last week for a ‘breath-taking’ Christmas performance in the Guildhall.

Under the artistic direction of Maurice Kelly, and choreographed by Leigh Chapman, this unique collaboration included a mesmerising adaptation of Tchaikovsky's timeless holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker’ with a narrator, a live symphony orchestra and young ballet dancers.

Funded by the Public Health Agency through the Clear Fund and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Christmas performance featured a diverse repertoire of beloved classics, reimagined with innovative arrangements that showcased the talents of Allegri Ladies, Youth and Junior Choirs. From timeless carols to modern holiday hits, the audience were taken on a magical journey through the spirit of Christmas.

Maurice Kelly, Musical and Artistic Director of Allegri and Orchestra NorthWest said: “We were delighted to unite these three exceptional performing arts groups from our community for a festive experience like no other. The performance was a celebration of local artistry and the spirit of Christmas. The collaboration between the Allegri Choirs, Orchestra NorthWest and the Rainbow School of Dance delivered a truly immersive and unforgettable experience, embodying the joy and wonder of the Christmas season.”

Concert goers in attendance commented in the highest terms on the performances. “It was a privilege to attend. Just beautiful and full of Christmas cheer” said one. Another remarked, “Such a fantastic afternoon, with spectacular music and incredible talent on show! Well done to all involved.”

2 . The Nutcracker & The Mouse King 2023.jpg The Nutcracker & The Mouse King Photo: TONY MONAGHAN