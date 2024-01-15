Bridgend hijacking and criminal damage in Donegal: Gardai issue appeal
An Gardaí Siochana confirmed to the Journal that investigating “a number of incidents of criminal damage” in the village and the hijacking of a car on Sunday last, January 14.
The incidents occurred at approximately 8.30pm.
No injuries resulting from the episode have been reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Gardai remained at the scene on Monday and a cordon remained in place.
A spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents or anyone with information to come forward to them.
“They are particularly appealing to those with video footage, including dash-cam, who were in the Bridgend area, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, to make contact.”
Gardaí can be contacted at Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 932 0540, or alternatively the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.