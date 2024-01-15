Bridgend hijacking and criminal damage in Donegal: Gardai issue appeal

Gardai are investigating the hijacking of a vehicle and various incidents of criminal damage in Bridgend close to the Donegal border with Derry.

An Gardaí Siochana confirmed to the Journal that investigating “a number of incidents of criminal damage” in the village and the hijacking of a car on Sunday last, January 14.

The incidents occurred at approximately 8.30pm.

No injuries resulting from the episode have been reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The garda cordon at Bridgend, County Donegal on Monday morning.

Gardai remained at the scene on Monday and a cordon remained in place.

A spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents or anyone with information to come forward to them.

“They are particularly appealing to those with video footage, including dash-cam, who were in the Bridgend area, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, to make contact.”