Brilliant pictures of Hume visiting Derry's 'New Bridge' 40 years ago this month

SDLP Leader John Hume was pictured with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration , Richard Burke.

The Bridge, known to generations as 'The New Bridge' did not open until October 1984 and it was the longest bridge in Ireland until recently when its 866 metre (2839 ft) span was surpassed by the 2022 Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge across River Barrow between Wexford and Kilkenny, which has a span of 887m.