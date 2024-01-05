News you can trust since 1772
SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.
SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.

Brilliant pictures of Hume visiting Derry's 'New Bridge' 40 years ago this month

40 years ago this month, in January 1984, John Hume paid a visit to the newly constructed Foyle Bridge.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:08 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:08 GMT

SDLP Leader John Hume was pictured with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.

The Bridge, known to generations as 'The New Bridge' did not open until October 1984 and it was the longest bridge in Ireland until recently when its 866 metre (2839 ft) span was surpassed by the 2022 Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge across River Barrow between Wexford and Kilkenny, which has a span of 887m.

SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.

1. Hume visiting the newly constructed Foyle Bridge 40 years ago

SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke. Photo: Derry Journal archive

Photo Sales
SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.

2. Hume visiting the newly constructed Foyle Bridge 40 years ago

SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke. Photo: Derry Journal archive

Photo Sales
SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.

3. Hume visiting the newly constructed Foyle Bridge 40 years ago

SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke. Photo: Derry Journal archive

Photo Sales
SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke.

4. Hume visiting the newly constructed Foyle Bridge 40 years ago

SDLP Leader John Hume with construction firm representatives and dignitaries during a visit by the European Commissioner for European Commissioner for Taxation, Consumer Affairs, Transport and Parliamentary Relations, and Inter-institutional Relations and Administration, Richard Burke. Photo: Derry Journal archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:John HumeDerryAdministration