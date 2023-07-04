Representatives from Tourism Northern Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council, and Visit Derry were welcomed for the official launch on Monday afternoon.

The launch of the experience marks the culmination of the past three years of developing Brook Hall Estate and Gardens into one of the newest tourism landscape destinations in the North West of Ireland, promoting heritage, nature and sustainability on this unique and stunning landscape. Tourism Northern Ireland have invested through the Experience Development Programme into the development of the onsite facilities to allow the estate to open for the first time to visitors to the area as well as the local community.

Brook Hall Estate and Gardens is an 18th centaury demesne located on the Culmore Road and is home to one of the north's top arboretums.

The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue with David Gilliland, Brook Hall Estate and Gardens, John Gilliland, Matt Doherty, Visit Derry, Ciaran Doherty Tourism NI and Andrea Campbell, DCSDC

David Gilliland, Managing Partner at Brook Hall, said: “Without the support of Tourism NI we would not be here today. The vital investment in both the essential infrastructure and heritage features of the estate would not have been possible.

“Their efforts allow us to showcase and share the stories of this landscape from the Siege of Derry to our current research in sustainable landscape management.”

Ciaran Doherty, Head of Regions and Investment at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to support the development of this new landscape destination experience through Tourism NI’s Experience Development Programme which will serve to enhance the visitor facilities on offer at Brook Hall Estate and Gardens.

“We are also pleased to see one of the Embrace a Giant Spirit Brand Experience Portfolio sustainably growing their business and delivering authentic, memorable experiences which can be enjoyed in these beautiful surroundings throughout the year.

“I have no doubt this project will create new and compelling reasons to visit the area.”

Brook Hall Estate and Gardens is accessible by appointment through a range of seasonal experiences as well as private guided tours to explore the heritage, nature, and sustainability of this hidden local landscape.