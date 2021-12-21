Builders give Creggan care group a Christmas lift
Co Derry building contractors P&K McKaigue Ltd have been spreading Christmas cheer to a Creggan care group which helps adults with learning disabilities.
McKaigue’s, who are currently building the new Sean Dolan’s Centre of Excellence and 119 new social housing units at Piggery Ridge, met with representatives of the Oak Tree Centre at Ráth Mór to present them with a cheque to help with their programme activities.
Nadine Brady, Duty Care Worker at Oak Tree, said they were ‘buzzing’ to receive the gift.
“It was really lovely of them,” she said. “We are delighted with this generosity and would like to thank McKaigue’s for demonstrating such Christmas spirit.’
Brendan Conway, Project Manager with McKaigue’s, explained that the company saw it as its duty to leave a positive legacy to the community.
“We are very pleased to be helping the wider Creggan community,” he said. “The building work at Sean Dolan’s and the adjacent social housing units will leave their legacy, and we also see it as our remit to make a positive social impact and help the wider community.”
It is anticipated that the first of the social housing units at Piggery Ridge will be handed over by the end of 2022.
The cheque presentation to Oak Tree took place at the Ráth Mór Centre which is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.