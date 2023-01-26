The tariffs will rise by 17.5% in Schedules 1 and 2, in the second phase of a two stage process which commenced on April 1st 2022.

All works that come within the remit of Building Regulations require a fee which is dependent on the nature of work undertaken. The Building Control fees are set in legislation and published by the Department of Finance. After consultation with the Building Regulations Advisory Committee and other bodies considered by the Department to be representative of the interests concerned, the department published an amendment to the fees’ legislation as set out at www.legislation.gov.uk/nisr/2022/70/made.

This second increment in the payment of building control tariffs, involves a fee increase of 17.5% to most of the fees within Schedule 1 (Fees for one or more small domestic buildings) and 17.5% in Schedule 2 (Fees for certain small buildings, extensions and alterations). There is no change to Schedule 3 (estimated cost of works).

Building Control Fees to increase in April. (Picture: Adobe)

Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, Karen Phillips, said: “We would like to issue this reminder of the second phase of the fee increase agreed by the Department to ensure everyone is aware in advance of the costs that may be due to progress projects in line with legislation over the coming months.”

“Further details of the costs associated with building works can be found on the Council’s website where there is an online fee calculator to assist in assessing costs. The fee calculator will be updated on 1st April to reflect the fee increase.”