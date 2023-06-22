Built heritage project sees Foyle Civic Trust awarded £146,000 funding

The Foyle Civic Trust was established in 1989 to work in the district Councils of Derry, Limavady and Strabane and the Inishowen Peninsula.

It’s aims are to promote high standards of planning and architecture, provide education in geography, history, natural history and architecture, and finally, to secure the preservation, protection, development and improvement of features of historic or public interest.

The Trust is managed on a voluntary basis by an executive committee and is also a registered charity.

FOYLE CIVIC TRUST AGM . . . . . Members of the Foyle Civic Trust pictured before their 34th AGM at Cathedral House last week. Front, left to right, Austin Sammon (Treasurer), Mary McLaughlin. Peter Tracey (Chair), Robert Kennedy (guest speaker), and William Lynn (outgoing Vice Chair). Back, left to right, Paul McGarvey, Jim Foster, Robert Murtland, Michael Ward (Secretary) and Mark Lusby. Missing are Steve Bradley and Caroline Dickson. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

At Thursday’s meeting, the Chair, Peter Tracey, outlined the activities of the Trust over the past year and described how the Build Heritage Project will be a pilot initially, working with cultural organisations which will look to develop a planned and sustainable approach to conservation.

This will be geared towards preserving key assets and achieving economies of scale through identification and establishment of collaborative purchasing structures and develop a credible ‘Built Heritage Consortium’ in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area with membership and support from the main cultural custodians.

He further explained how it will be initially focused on St. Columb’s Hall, the Verbal Arts Centre, The Playhouse and other historic buildings forming part of An Culturlann.

The meeting was followed by a lively talk by special guest Robert Kennedy, Conservation Officer with Belfast City Council and entitled ‘The utility of the urban design concept of legibility in managing change to historic environments.’