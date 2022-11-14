News you can trust since 1772
Buncrana and Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centres officially opened

Minister Stephen Donnelly officially opened the new Primary Care Centres in Buncrana and Newtowncunningham on Friday.

By Laura Glenn
38 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 3:02pm

Buncrana Primary Care Centre, which has been operational since September, is located at Maginn Avenue and accommodates a range of services such as GP Services, Dental, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Social Work, Home Support, Civil Registration, Psychology, Dietetics, Podiatry, Community Palliative Care (Nursing), Community Intervention Team (Nursing), and Mental Health Services.

The Centre is used by the Children’s Disability Network Team to provide local services. There are also a number of visiting clinics including Health Promotion and Improvement Services. GPS from the Buncrana medical centre have relocated to the new Primary Care Centre.

Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre has been operation since August. It accommodates a range of services including Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Occupational Therapy.

There are also a number of visiting clinics including Speech and Language Therapy, Dietetics, Psychology and Ophthalmology. GPs from the Castle Medical Centre have relocated to the new Primary Care Centre.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo stated “Our staff and the communities here are rightly proud of the range of health services provided at both these Primary Care Centres. These vital and innovative health services will continue to make a real difference in the lives of people of Inishowen and the Newtowncunnigham areas who need these services, playing a crucial role in keeping people safe, well and healthy”.

Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey was present at the opening in Buncrana, as Leas-Cathoirleach of Inishowen and said the wide range of services at one location, ‘will ensure an integrated approach, and be a huge help to reduction in travel, to Letterkenny for so many families throughout Inishowen.’

“Here's to great successes to this very very fine State of the Art Centre it will certainly be a game changer for Buncrana and Inishowen and we are so proud to have it officially opened.”

Staff members pictured at the opening

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue was also in attendance.

He said: “The Primary Care Centres in Buncrana and Newtowncunningham are fantastic facilities and will be healthcare game changers for these towns and for all of Inishowen. The centres will combine various healthcare services in two dedicated centres. Thank you to the construction teams, the HSE, the staff of the centres and to local Cllrs Rena Donaghey and Paul Canning. Thanks to to Joe McHugh T.D. and Senator Niall Blaney for their work with the the HSE and local communities and to Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Gerry Crawford who sit on the Regional Health Forum for their continued work progressing healthcare in Donegal.”

