Buncrana Primary Care Centre, which has been operational since September, is located at Maginn Avenue and accommodates a range of services such as GP Services, Dental, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Social Work, Home Support, Civil Registration, Psychology, Dietetics, Podiatry, Community Palliative Care (Nursing), Community Intervention Team (Nursing), and Mental Health Services.

The Centre is used by the Children’s Disability Network Team to provide local services. There are also a number of visiting clinics including Health Promotion and Improvement Services. GPS from the Buncrana medical centre have relocated to the new Primary Care Centre.

Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre has been operation since August. It accommodates a range of services including Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Occupational Therapy.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly officially opens Buncrana Primary Care Centre

There are also a number of visiting clinics including Speech and Language Therapy, Dietetics, Psychology and Ophthalmology. GPs from the Castle Medical Centre have relocated to the new Primary Care Centre.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo stated “Our staff and the communities here are rightly proud of the range of health services provided at both these Primary Care Centres. These vital and innovative health services will continue to make a real difference in the lives of people of Inishowen and the Newtowncunnigham areas who need these services, playing a crucial role in keeping people safe, well and healthy”.

Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey was present at the opening in Buncrana, as Leas-Cathoirleach of Inishowen and said the wide range of services at one location, ‘will ensure an integrated approach, and be a huge help to reduction in travel, to Letterkenny for so many families throughout Inishowen.’

“Here's to great successes to this very very fine State of the Art Centre it will certainly be a game changer for Buncrana and Inishowen and we are so proud to have it officially opened.”

Staff members pictured at the opening

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue was also in attendance.