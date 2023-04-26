Buncrana and Vancouver-based artist Paul Caldwell to release new single 'Love Remains'

‘Love Remains’ is the follow-up single to Paul Caldwell’s latest album ‘Headlines’, released Summer of 2022.

‘Love Remains’ is a song about reminiscing over past loves and the feeling of gratitude, regardless that relationships have a tendency to end in heartache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all. It is nostalgic in a way, a feeling that you’ve been there before and felt your heartbeat in time with the song, but you just can’t put your finger on where or when. As the memory has faded ever so slightly, yet the feeling of love remains, all- consuming and familiar.

Paul Caldwell.

“The opening lyrics reflect on the feeling of a love that once was. A feeling so strong that nothing can come between you two, until it does. That feeling when everything gets you down and somehow you have to be ok and try to forget as if it was an easy thing to do” explains Paul.

“We once danced between the raindrops, now I’m always caught in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I pictured your face in every dress in every window, now I’m starting to forget”.

“There’s a duality to these lyrics that tells the story of a love lost”, explains Paul, “but it also tells the story of a love that always is, and needs to be. A love for oneself. It is important to remember that we will always have love around us if we are able to love ourselves. It might not have been right for someone else but it is still there, and there will be another who it will attract and grow with.”

“You have to love yourself before you can love anyone else”

“The third verse is a note to self-doubt and self-blame, and the stress that it can produce to person”, continues Paul, “ and how bottling up emotions can manifest itself in a multitude of different ways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the darkest of nights, my mind it drifts away.

Back to lost times, hand in hand in the rain.

Well, the sun’s shining now, but it will never be the same.

Some paths will cross and memories will fade, your love will always remain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s vocals are rough and expressive, with surreal imagery, and engaging beats and melodies. ‘Love Remains’ is a high-energy folk-rock track with lead guitar and saxophone

working in tandem to dance you through timelines of heartache and new loves. Combining folk- rock with indie alternative pop and accents of jazz, ‘Love Remains’ is timeless and wistful with an infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics. Coproduced by Jeff Zipp (Light Machine Records) and Paul Caldwell, and featuring musicians Benjamin Millman (Michaela Slinger/Bungalow), Alvin Brendan (Michaela Slinger/Bungalow/IAmTheLiving), Leon Power (City and Colour/Frazy

Ford/Ben Rogers), Mike Young (Mother Mother) and Gavin Grochowski on Sax.