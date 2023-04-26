Joseph McGrenra, from Buncrana, Co. Donegal, a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering (Level 7) graduate from ATU, was awarded the IstructE Student Technician prize for his excellent structural engineering project, titled "The Design & Analysis of Embedded Retaining Systems," which he completed as an undergraduate in 2022. Currently employed by HML Ltd. Construction and Civil Engineering Contractors, Joseph's hard work and dedication to his studies have earned him this prestigious award.

Michael Macken, from Bekan, Co. Mayo, a graduate of the part-time online Master of Engineering in Structural Engineering with Geotechnical Engineering (Level 9) at ATU, also received the IStructE Student Prize for his Master's thesis, "A Finite Element Study of the Local and Global Modelling of a PPVC Modular Building and an Investigation of its Robustness and Inclusion of a Concrete Core."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr O’Flaherty said he was delighted ATU students were recognised for the quality of their work; “The IStructE student awards are a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their undergraduate and postgraduate research in structural engineering, and we are delighted to see the hard work of Michael and Joseph recognised”.

Joseph McGrenra, from Buncrana, Co. Donegal pictured with his award at the awards ceremony in the Marker Hotel Dublin.