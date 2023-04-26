Buncrana ATU graduate awarded for outstanding achievement by Institution of Structural Engineers
The Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE) recognised the outstanding achievements of an ATU Civil Engineering graduate from Buncrana in Co. Donegal, at the IStructE Republic of Ireland Regional Hub Annual Dinner 2023, held at the Marker Hotel last month.
Joseph McGrenra, from Buncrana, Co. Donegal, a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering (Level 7) graduate from ATU, was awarded the IstructE Student Technician prize for his excellent structural engineering project, titled "The Design & Analysis of Embedded Retaining Systems," which he completed as an undergraduate in 2022. Currently employed by HML Ltd. Construction and Civil Engineering Contractors, Joseph's hard work and dedication to his studies have earned him this prestigious award.
Michael Macken, from Bekan, Co. Mayo, a graduate of the part-time online Master of Engineering in Structural Engineering with Geotechnical Engineering (Level 9) at ATU, also received the IStructE Student Prize for his Master's thesis, "A Finite Element Study of the Local and Global Modelling of a PPVC Modular Building and an Investigation of its Robustness and Inclusion of a Concrete Core."
Dr O’Flaherty said he was delighted ATU students were recognised for the quality of their work; “The IStructE student awards are a fantastic opportunity for students to showcase their undergraduate and postgraduate research in structural engineering, and we are delighted to see the hard work of Michael and Joseph recognised”.
Anne Boner, Head of Department of Civil Engineering and Construction at ATU Donegal congratulated Joseph and Michael on receiving the awards; “It is a great achievement which reflects the standard of student work and the quality of Civil Engineering education at ATU. “