Buncrana celebrates students' success at awards night
Students, families and educators enjoyed a memorable evening as they came together to acknowledge the students' hard work, dedication, and excellence. The evening included speeches and the presentation of awards, followed by light refreshments.
Certificates were presented across a range of courses offered in the centre including Early Learning and Care Stage 1 and 2, eBusiness, Health Service Skills, Manual and Computerised Bookkeeping, Special Needs Assisting, Caring for Children with Additional Needs and Irish Computer Society Driving License (ICDL).
Former students spoke of their own personal learning journeys and how they had been faced with life and career changes. They said that their time at the centre had been an opportunity to flourish and develop new skills and confidence while being supported by the centre's teaching and support staff.
Donegal ETB Adult Education Officer Charles Gorney reflected on the evening, saying: “Our Awards Nights are always inspiring events. It was an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our students and the tireless dedication of our staff. The event also showcases the wider societal impact Further Education and Training has on the communities in Donegal. We are incredibly proud of our students and the impact our Centre and staff have made and look forward to seeing our students both past and present continue to thrive.
“Credit needs to be given to these graduates for the dedication and commitment that they have given in completing the courses and undertaking this step in what will hopefully be a lifelong learning journey”, he added.
Certificates were presented by the Chairperson of Donegal ETB, Councillor Donal Coyle.
Colr. Coyle also commended the dedication of the staff who guided and empowered the students: “The certificates you hold today are more than qualifications – they are symbols of resilience, transformation, and new beginnings”, he remarked.
Further information on courses provided by the FET Centre in Buncrana can be found on Donegal ETB’s website course finder (www.donegaletb.ie/fetcoursefinder) or by calling or emailing the centre on 074 9362466 or [email protected].
