Buncrana Christmas Market at Swan Park confirms festive dates

By Laura Glenn
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:04 BST
Buncrana Christmas Market, at Swan Park, has confirmed it will return this festive season from November 24 until December 7.

The popular market, billed the ‘biggest and most magical Christmas Market in the Northwest’ attracts thousands of people to the picturesque park and organisers say this year is bigger and better than ever.

The market will run from 1 – 8pm daily for two weeks.

Organisers said: “Get ready for two weeks of pure Christmas magic in the heart of Buncrana!

The Buncrana Christmas Market in 2024.placeholder image
The Buncrana Christmas Market in 2024.

“Twinkling lights, festive music, mouth-watering treats, and that unmistakable Christmas spirit that makes Buncrana come alive every year!”

A limited number o f Christmas Log Cabins are now available and a number of exciting surprises are also set to be revealed soon.

To find out what’s in store, you can follow the market on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasInBuncrana

If you’d like to book a Christmas cabin, you can contact [email protected]

