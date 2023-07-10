Buncrana film producer Mark O'Sullivan brings 'Jericho Ridge' to premiere at 35th Galway Film Fleadh

Mark O'Sullivan pictured on set with actress Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Jericho Ridge is an action-packed thriller, set in a remote mountain town in North Washington state which has been ravaged by unemployment and drug addiction.

The survival thriller follows a small-town Deputy Sheriff Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Temple played by Nikki Amuka-Bird (The Outfit, Old, Luther) who is called back from injury leave to cover the dispatch radio for the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alone in the station, Tabby witnesses a deadly gunfight break out between The Sheriff, the Chief Deputy and attackers via the police dash cams. A suspicious locksmith appears at the front door and is not who he says he is. Tabby’s nightmare begins as the Sheriff’s Office is besieged by murderous attackers. Tabby repels the initial attacks, locks the doors and calls for backup…. but the closest State Police units are thirty minutes away. Things become more complicated when her teenage son, Monty shows up to finish an argument which leaves Tabby to defend herself and her son. Isolated and outgunned, mother and son will have to do whatever it takes to survive. Monty is played by Eastenders star Zack Morris who played Keegan Butcher-Baker in the hit soap opera.

While set in North Washington State in North America, Jericho Ridge is uniquely filmed in Prishtina in Kosovo and also stars Michael Socha (The Gallows Pole, This is England, Chernobyl), Chris Reilly (Wrath of Man, Devils) Philipp Christopher (Origin, the Liberator) along with rising star Solly McLeod (Boxing Day, Boy in the Corner) and singer-songwriter Capital T.

Produced by London-based DLNQNT’s Alex Tate (Hope Gap, Blood Orange, Skin Walker) and Harvey Ascott (Shok, Field of Blackbirds, Absent) Jericho Ridge is co-produced and financed by Silver Lining Productions and DLNQNT. Executive Producer, Mark O’Sullivan (God’s Spy, Dead of Winter and Mystics) of In Plain Sight Group has strong Irish connections, hailing from Buncranna in Inishowen in Donegal and also has Galway connections. Besnik Krapi (Looking for Venera, Field of Blackbirds) acted as Kosovan co-producer.

Another Irish connection to Jericho Ridge is award-winning Director of Photography Ruairí O’Brien, from Dublin.

A member of the Irish Society of Cinematographers, O’Brien is best known for his work on high-end television dramas such as Vigil, The Fall, and Line of Duty, to name a few.

Mark O'Sullivan, executive producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead actor, Nikki Amuka-Bird commented to the Hollywood Reporter: “I loved this character from the moment I read the script”, says Amuka Bird, “Tabby is a powerful and uncompromisingly honest woman – above all she is a mother willing to do whatever it takes to protect her son. It’s an honour to play this challenging, complex lead role alongside such a talented team”.

“Jericho Ridge is a claustrophobic, action-packed thriller with a strong, three-dimensional female protagonist. Thematically it’s a highly emotional story about parenthood, trust, isolation and our inability to communicate with the people we love the most. I’ve always loved contained thrillers,” says Will Gilbey, Writer and Director of Jericho Ridge, “It’s brilliant to premier at the 35th Galway Film Fleadh and for Jericho Ridge to be part of such a diverse and brilliant film programme amongst 6 European Premiers, 21 World Premiers, and 60 Irish Premiers!”

The Jericho Ridge premier at the 35th Galway Film Fleadh at the PÁLÁS Cinema will be followed by an audience-led Questions and Answers session.