The owners and staff of a Buncrana restaurant have vowed to come back ‘stronger than ever’ after a fire broke out at their building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

‘Bella Forno’ steakhouse on Buncrana’s Main Street also praised the firefighters and the local community for their support after the fire above the restaurant at a premises which houses Ukrainian families.

A number of people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and the families who were residing in the accommodation are being temporarily housed in local hotels.

In a post on Facebook titled: ‘From Crisis to Community Strength: Battling the Flames’, the restaurant owners said the ‘harrowing fire’ had almost transformed their space ‘into a scene of tragedy’.

The scene of the fire on Tuesday.

"However, amidst the darkness, we found a beacon of hope in the brave efforts of our local firefighters.

“Their quick and heroic actions ensured that every individual emerged unharmed, and for that, we are eternally grateful for the lives they saved.

“As we navigate the aftermath, our restaurant will temporarily close, allowing us the time and space needed for recovery’ while our Ukrainian families are being temporarily rehoused in local hotels.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the entire community for the outpouring of support, and we look forward to the day when we can welcome our customer back to our restaurant, with renewed resilience and a commitment to rising from the ashes stronger than ever.”

Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray also praised firefighters for their ‘life-saving actions’.

"I think it's worth a public word of gratitude for our local fire fighters after their life saving actions

“As most people now know, there was a fire in an apartment above Bella Forno (Town Clock). Had it not been for the professional and extremely brave actions of local members of our fire brigade then we'd be reflecting on a horrendous tragedy.

“Thankfully those men were able to bring 5 people to safety and I’m hopeful that they'll make a full recovery.

“Our firefighters were recently forced to take industrial action for better conditions but last night (Tuesday) they really showed their true value. Lads, on behalf of everyone in this community- thank you!”

An Garda Síochána confirmed that the and and Donegal Fire Service responded to a report of a fire at a building on Main Street, Buncrana shortly after 1am on Tuesday morning, January 9.A Garda spokesperson said: “All occupants of the building were evacuated safely. A number of persons were taken to University Hospital Letterkenny for possible smoke inhalation.“Preliminary indications are that the fire started and was confined within one room within the building.An Garda Síochána will carry out a technical examination of this fire scene, which will determine the course of any other investigations.”

Many people responded to the Facebook posts on Bella Forno and Colr Murray’s page by also praising the fire and emergency services and vowed to return to the restaurant when it reopens.