Buncrana woman thanked by The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital for 'generous donation'
A spokesperson for The Friends of LUH said: “A big thank you to Bridie McDermott, Buncrana for the very generous donation of €2,850 she made to the Friends of LUH recently. The donation is a show of appreciation for the care she received in LUH and especially for the Friends sponsored bus that took her over and back repeatedly to St Luke’s Hospital in Dublin for treatment.
They continued: The money was raised via a raffle/draw and many thanks to all who supported it. Bridie made a similar donation to St Luke’s Hospital.
The Friends of LUH added: “Thank you Bridie for thinking of the Friends of LUH and glad to know we played a small part in making the challenge you faced at the time a small bit easier.”