The local authority has released details of the incorrect interments in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Asked how many instances had been identified 'whereby a wrong interment has taken place within a burial plot where another individual has purchased the exclusive right of burial,' the council confirmed that two instances had been identified since 2015.

The local authority said that when such burials occur it will normally discuss the matter with both families involved.

The City Cemetery.

"Council will in the first instance look to resolve the matter informally between the parties," it stated.

However, in at least one of the two cases identified the council has 'paid financial compensation to the individual or their family who holds the exclusive right of burial'.

The total amount of compensation paid since 2015 is £30,000.

The site of the proposed new cemetery on the Mullenan Road.

The local authority said it has ‘not relied on any policy of insurance to resolve these matters’.

Plans to develop a new 4,000 plot cemetery to cater for Derry’s burial needs into the 2040s are currently being progressed by DC&SDC.

A new cemetery proposed for a 7.3 hectare (18 acre) greenbelt site at 64 Mullenan Road will include burial space for approximately 4,000 plots, a columbarium for ashes, a memorial garden, a garden of angels, a memorial service building and public amenities.