BURN on the River invites people in for a dark 'n' stormy as it opens as planned undeterred by Storm Éowyn

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jan 2025, 19:37 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 19:37 BST
BURN on the River has not been deterred by Storm Éowyn and has opened its doors to the public as planned on Friday.

“Feeling a bit stormy outside? Don’t worry, we’re opening our doors at 4pm and ready for you to blow in! Swing by for our special Dark and Stormy cocktail —perfect for sailing through this weather! Let’s turn that stormy frown upside down! See you all soon!” the new owners of the old Timber Quay restaurant announced after a complete new fit out of the eatery.

