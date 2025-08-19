Burnfoot community remembers beloved Isaac Roxborough with Air Ambulance NI fundraiser

The village of Burnfoot in Dungiven once again came together recently in an extraordinary show of support and remembrance for Isaac Roxborough, hosting the second annual Tractor Run and Family Fun Day in his memory

The event saw an impressive turnout, with over 207 vehicles in total, including tractors, lorries and classic cars, rolling through the village and hundreds of families enjoying an evening of community spirit, entertainment, and fundraising—all in support of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Organised by Burnfoot Community Hub, the event continues to be a heartfelt tribute to Isaac, a young boy whose passion for farming and tractors touched the lives of many.

Isaac, who tragically passed away following a quad bike accident in June 2024, is remembered by his parents, Katrina and Mark, and his brothers Adam and James, as a joyful and spirited child who loved nothing more than life on the farm.

Pictured from left are: Don Loughlin, Janet Irons, Adele Brown, May Black, Katrina Hughes, Katrina Roxborough, Mark Roxborough, James Roxborough, Boyd Douglas, William Callaghan.

The tractor run brought together people from across the wider community, with local businesses and individuals generously contributing prizes for the evening’s raffle and auction. Attendees enjoyed live music, a fantastic BBQ, and a range of family-friendly activities, making for a memorable night that truly celebrated Isaac’s life and legacy.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, expressed her gratitude, saying: “We are so overwhelmed by the generosity, dedication and most of all the community spirit of Burnfoot. In such tragic circumstances, everybody here has come together to lean on each other and provide support to the Roxborough family, all while at the same time planning the fantastic tractor run which has had phenomenal success, and really is a beautiful tribute to Isaac, celebrating his love for farming and tractors and we’re honoured to have been part of it.”

Isaac’s parents, Katrina and Mark Roxborough, shared: “The support we have received from our friends, neighbours, and the wider community means so much to us. Seeing so many tractors gathered in Isaac’s memory and knowing that the funds raised will help the Air Ambulance team deliver lifesaving care to others brings us comfort. Isaac’s love for farming lives on through this event, and we are deeply grateful to everyone involved.”

The charity Air Ambulance NI works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to offer the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in Northern Ireland. This service provides immediate medical assistance to patients who are critically ill or injured, delivering emergency pre-hospital care directly to the scene with the goal of saving lives, preserving brain function, and protecting limbs. Air Ambulance operates every day for twelve hours. The aircraft can reach any location in Northern Ireland in about twenty-five minutes.

On average, the team of doctors and paramedics is called out twice daily, responding to various emergencies such as serious road traffic collisions, farm and workplace accidents, sports and leisure incidents, or critical medical situations, among others.

Air Ambulance NI is further appealing to the local community to take on an abseil challenge at Roe Valley Country Park, taking place on Saturday, September 20. This thrilling challenge not only promises an unforgettable experience but also plays a crucial role in raising funds for the life-saving services of Air Ambulance NI. For more details and to register, please visit https://airambulanceni.org/roe-valley-abseil/

To learn more about how you can contribute to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, please contact the team at 028 9262 2677 or via email at [email protected].