The generous family of a well-known midwife are raising funds in her memory for the ‘amazing’ Donegal Hospice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helen McLaughlin (nee McDaid) passed away in April, 2022.

She was originally from Glassalts, Carndonagh but lived in and raised her family in Burnfoot with her husband, Dominic.

Helen was known throughout Inishowen, Derry and beyond for the exemplary and compassionate care she provided through her work as a midwife for 36 years at Derry’s Altnagelvin Hospital.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Helen McLaughlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the final two and a half weeks of her life, Helen, known as a ‘very kind, helpful and humble lady,’ received care from the Donegal Hospice.

Her family has now organised a concert this weekend and a CD, with all funds going towards the hospice.

Helen’s daughter Edel, herself a renowned musician, told the Journal why the family decided to run the fundraiser and what people can expect from the CD and concert, which takes place in the Halfway House in Burnfoot this Saturday evening, December 9.

She said the family will be forever grateful for service that The Donegal Hospice provides to families all across the county of Donegal.

The concert takes place this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"“We were fortunate and blessed to experience the work of the hospice first-hand in April 2022. My late mum, Helen, spent two and a half weeks there before she passed away. We were overwhelmed by the compassion and exceptional care that was shown to mum, and to ourselves as a family, during that time.”

The CD, which is a Christmas album, is entitled ‘An Spideog’: The Red Robin’ and features a selection of festive favourites, all arranged as instrumental versions.

Edel has overdubbed on the tracks playing piano accordion, tin whistle and keyboard.

Joe Rodgers plays guitar on the album and also kindly recorded this CD at Drumdubh Studios in Burtonport.

Edel will also be launching her Christmas album entitled ‘An Spideog’: The Red Robin on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautiful tunes include instrumental versions of classics such as ‘Joy to the World/Deck the Halls;’ ‘Mary’s Boy Child.’ ‘Fairytale of New York,’ ‘O Holy Night,’ ‘Little Drummer Boy’ and ‘When A Child is Born,’ which is also an homage to Helen’s long career bringing babies into the world.

Edel told how the robin is symbolic as it also feature’s on her mum’s memorial card and headstone, so is a lovely tribute to her. T

The album cover is a picture created by Helen’s talented six-year-old grandson, Charles.

The CD, priced at 10 euro, is available in shops including Neal Doherty’s Jewellers & Gift Shop in Carndonagh, Mac’s bookshop in Buncrana and Sinéad’s Gift Shop in Clonmany.

It can now be downloaded at the following address:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CD will be launched at the concert this weekend, which is packed full of fantastic talent.

It includes The Henry Girls, Roisin and Paul Harrigan and Michael Gallanagh, Kate and Shannan Forde McKinley, Inishowen Trad Choir, Clann Ui Mhurchu and Fergal Bradley, as well as Edel and Joe Rodgers. All of the artists have a connection to Helen and her family in some way.

There will also be a lively session in the bar afterwards for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available on the door at a cost of €15 for adults and €10 concessions. Doors will be open from 7.15pm. There will be a raffle with lots of prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Donegal Hospice.