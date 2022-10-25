‘Elemental’ from Friday October 28 to Monday October 31 will feature an illuminated spectacular of fire, installation and processional performance.

On Friday and Saturday a ring of fire in the Square will announce the coming of a Samhain Spectacle, a processional performance that will awaken the walled city on Sunday and Monday.

“The performance on Sunday and Monday will include fiery sculptural pieces, mechanical puppetry, music and international circus and fire performers travelling around the square,” explained a LUXE spokesperson.

The burning ring of fire will set Ebrington Square aglow.

“Illuminated sculpture will surround the entrance route to the Ebrington site creating a gateway into ‘another world’.

“ELEMENTAL comprises several illuminated processional mechanical pieces and a team of experienced professional aerial and fire performers with intricate costume who will create cycles of itinerant ritual theatre throughout the evening.

“Ebrington Square will be filled with a large circle or Fire Mandala made up of countless stainless steel fire bowls arranged in a big pattern on the concrete”

“Their flames will illuminate the parade ground and mirror the geometry of the starlit in the sky”.

Luxe performers will be at Ebrington.

Over the weekend the city is set to magically transform from a Walled City into a City of Bones with lots to see and do.

With mesmerising projections, installations, characters and more to chill even the coldest of hearts, Derry's streets will catapult back in time as we tell the historical story of Walter de Burgh.

The lingering spirit of this starved knight will welcome locals and visitors and take them on a trail starting on Shipquay Street, through Bishop Street, into the Garden of Reflection and onto Pump Street, up to St Columb's Cathedral, down London Street and back onto Bishop Street, while St Columb's Park will become a Forest of Shadows for one weekend only.

The full programme as well as Traffic and Travel information detailing all road closures and traffic restrictions is available at www.derryhalloween.com.

The family-fun weekend will come to a close with the return of the Halloween Parade on Monday 31 at 7pm, facilitated by North West Carnival Initiative, followed by the highly-anticipated firework finale over the River Foyle at 8pm.