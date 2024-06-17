Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar raises thousands for Donegal Hospice and Parish funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Annual Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar has once again raised thousands of euro for local causes, to which funds were recently presented.

Two of the calendar’s organisers, Kathleen Grant and Malachy Harriga, presented a cheque for € 2,255 to Isobel Rodgers, Chairperson of Donegal Hospice and another cheque, for the same amount, to Father Paddy Baker CC, Parish of Fahan for Fahan Parish Funds.

Donegal Hospice was established 36 years ago with one Palliative Care Nurse and 23 years ago, the hospice itself was opened at Knocknamona , Letterkenny. There are now seven Homecare Nurses in the community . Any monies raised are used to provide Palliative Care to the terminally ill of County Donegal. The hospice also cares for those with Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease, COPD and children with complex needs.

Isobell Rodgers thanked Kathleen Grant and Malachy Harrigan, as well as the community ‘for all they do for the Donegal Hospice.’

Father Paddy Baker, CC. Parish of Fahan, pictured receiving a presentation cheque of €2,255 for Fahan Parish Funds from Malachy Harrigan and Kathleen Grant. The money was raised via the sale of the Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar 2024.

"This means so much.”

Fr Francis Bradley, PP, Parish of Burt ,Inch & Fahan also thanked Kathleen and Malachy and all who helped with the sale of the Annual Calendar for 2024.

“Thanks to the generosity of those who supported the sale, the proceeds of €2,255 will help greatly with a number of parish initiatives, shortly to get underway.”

Kathleen and Malachy also offered their ‘sincere thanks to all who helped make the Burt Inch and Fahan 2024 calendar another great success’.

Isobel Rodgers. Chairperson of Donegal Hospice, pictured receiving a presentation cheque of €2,255 from Malachy Harrigan and Kathleen Grant. The money was raised via the sale of the Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar 2024.

“To the photographers for allowing us use their photos, to the local business fraternity for their sponsorship, to the local shops for selling the calendar, to the local media and above all , you for buying this special calendar, which showcases our beautiful parish and is sent all over the world.”

Kathleen Grant would also like to give a special mention of thanks to Malachy Harrigan ‘who gives a lot of his time to this project’.

The total amount raised, after costs was €4,510, which was shared between Donegal Hospice and Burt, Inch and Fahan Parish Funds.