Burt’s eagerly-awaited Christmas bingo takes place this Sunday, November 26, with prizes galore.
By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT
The big festive event begins at 3pm in St. Mary’s Hall.

There will be nine games, paying €20 a line and €30 a house, with the 10th page €20 for the line and €100 for the house. The single sheet is €25 for the line and €100 for the house.

A book costs €12 and the sheet is €3. Proceeds are to Parish funds and everyone is very welcome to go along.