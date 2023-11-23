Burt's big Christmas Bingo takes place this weekend
Burt’s eagerly-awaited Christmas bingo takes place this Sunday, November 26, with prizes galore.
The big festive event begins at 3pm in St. Mary’s Hall.
There will be nine games, paying €20 a line and €30 a house, with the 10th page €20 for the line and €100 for the house. The single sheet is €25 for the line and €100 for the house.
A book costs €12 and the sheet is €3. Proceeds are to Parish funds and everyone is very welcome to go along.