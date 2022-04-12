Caitlin to take on extreme tractor run in late grandfather’s honour

Caitlin McGonigle.

Caitlin McGonigle will join 21 other vintage tractor drivers as they undertake the 833km route in aid of Daisy Lodge, a purpose-built therapeutic centre for families affected by cancer.

There are plans to open a second centre in Cong, Co Mayo, where the tractor run will finish.

Caitlin, from Clonmany, will be driving a 1961 35x Massey tractor which was left to her by her late grandfather, Paddy Duffy. Paddy, from Greencastle, sadly passed away suddenly in 2018.

Caitlin used to join her grandfather on various charity tractor runs and in 2019, she completed a run from Dublin to Mayo, which he had been planning to undertake before his death.

The organisers of the Dublin to Mayo run had met Paddy while he was undertaking his run from Mizen to Malin Head just before he died and even joined him along some of the route. When he died, they travelled to Inishowen to attend his wake and Caitlin said this showed her just how much of an impact her beloved grandfather had upon others. She then decided she would take on the tractor runs in her granda’s Massey in his memory.

The Dublin to Mayo run raised €120,000 for the National Rehabilitation Centre Dun Laoghaire and Mullingar and Castlebar MUH Children’s and Paediatric Special Care Units.

The London to Mayo event was due to take place in 2020 but was cancelled due to Covid 19. Those taking part are now busy raising funds and Caitlin recently held a successful bingo, with proceeds going to Daisy Lodge.

Caitlin has never been to London before and plans on flying over the day before the run to do some sightseeing. The tractors will set off from The Claddagh Ring in London on May 24 and will travel the route over six days. They will drive from London to Birkenhead and then by boat to Belfast, before driving to Longford, Kilkelly and then finish in Cong.

Caitlin said she is ‘honoured’ that her grandfather left her the tractor and said the run will also be ‘emotional, as he should still be here, doing the run with me’.

She paid tribute to her fellow vintage tractor drivers, who have always been ‘so good’ to her during the tractor runs.