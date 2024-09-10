They’re always a huge success and the Chat-Tea Train will depart once again from Waterside Train Station next month.

This popular event is open to people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card.

People are asked to arrive at Waterside Train Station before 10am to give them time to get their ticket, enjoy the entertainment and have a chat with other passengers before they board the train to Ballymoney at 10.38am. Please ensure to bring your travel ticket on the day.

Passengers will have the option of free time to grab a cup of tea/coffee, bite to eat or shop at their leisure in Coleraine town.

Passengers are asked to be back in the Train Station for 14.15pm to give plenty of time before everyone hops on board to make the return journey at 14.30pm and arrive back in Derry for 15.22pm.

This Chat Tea Train initiative has been running for one year now and the organisers hope it will once again benefit people in the local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation, provide an opportunity for people to reminisce about their time travelling by train to the seaside and bring joy and friendship for everyone who attends.

They are asking people to please confirm their interest in attending this event with their GP Practice Social Work Team by September 27, 2024.

It is possible to get free parking at the train station, as long as you retain your parking ticket. Please be aware parking is limited and if possible use alternative modes of transport or car share. The Social Work Team are there on the day to support if needed.

The Chat-Tea Train initiative, which started in October 2023, was led by Shona McEleney, a Social Work Assistant based at Glendermott Medical Practice. The Initiative is delivered by The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) in partnership with the Derry GP Federation and supported by Translink.

In June, it was recognised as a model of best practice by the Centre for Aging Better. The Chat-Tea Trains have been a mammoth success and have gone from strength to strength.