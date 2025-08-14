Calls for Moore Street to be preserved as book about 1916 battle is launched at Derry Féile

The Derry launch of a new book on the famous battle of Moore Street heard renewed calls for the famous Dublin thoroughfare to be preserved as a site of national historic importance.

Historian Ray Bateson travelled to the Bogside to give a talk on his new book 'Battle of Moore Street', a bi-lingual history of the final battle of the Easter Rising.

Members of the Save Moore Street from demolition campaign were also in attendance for the Féile event in the Gasyard Centre.

Addressing the event Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “I would like to thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to raise both the preservation of Moore Street and saving the GPO in our capital city.”

Mr. Delargy said it is vital the heritage of the street preserved.

"In any other city in the world we would see visionary, ambitious plans to develop the site, preserving our rebel history with a national museum, arts and culture, education, tourism and homes to make it a living, breathing area,” said the Foyle MLA.

He continued: “We give our full support to the Moore Street preservation Trust. A number of years ago I stood with Mary Lou [McDonald] in Moore Street along with hundreds of others to show our support for the campaign.”

He urged people to sign an online petition at https://outreach.sinnfein.ie/save-the-gpo/

“This is just the first step in preserving the site of a seminal time in Irish history as we keep the pressure on.

“Finally we would like to wish Ray and Moore Street Preservation Trust all the best in their campaign and thank Ray for putting this publication together,” he added.

Local councillor Grace Uí Niallais said she was delighted to welcome members of the Save Moore Street from demolition campaign group to Derry and that she stood in solidarity with them.

“They have been fighting for the conservation and appropriate renovation of the historic 1916 Rising Battleground and street market in the heart of Dublin City, a site which has been described as ‘the cradle of the Republic’,” she remarked.

Colr. Uí Niallais added: “I think it’s important that tonight’s event is taking place in the Gasyard Centre which also holds the newly opened Peacemakers museum which is preserving a period of the important history of the conflict in this area.

“So too should the historic lanes in and around Moore Street be preserved, ar mhaithe le glúnta mhuintir na hÉireann atá le teacht for the benefit of the Irish people for generations to come.”

The ‘Battle of Moore Street’ took place over April 28-29, 1916.

During Easter 1916, hundreds of Irish Volunteers escaped, under a hail of fire from British military, from the burning General Post Office and took shelter in the Moore Street buildings.

It marked the end of the Easter Rising as Irish Volunteers commanded by Pádraig Pearse surrendered to the British on April 30 from a house on the street.

Several of the buildings were given national monument status in the 2000s.