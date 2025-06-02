Calls to end two-child limit with more than 1 in 4 children living in poverty in Derry

A Derry-based anti-poverty campaigner has called for the two-child limit to benefit payments to be scrapped as figures show more than one in four children in the city are living in poverty.

Becca Bor, NI Anti-Poverty Network Development Coordinator said: “No child in NI should have to experience poverty.

"We know targeted policies work, so government must urgently address child poverty, so that another generation of children will not be growing up in poverty.

"The government’s strategy to tackle child poverty must invest in struggling households, to support families so that their children can thrive. As a first step the UK government must scrap the two-child limit to benefit payments, a policy which continues to pull children into poverty every day.”

New research carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition shows 25.4 per cent of children in Foyle are living in relative poverty.

The NI Anti-Poverty Network says this means families may be forced to use food banks to feed their children and children foregoing extra-curricular activities and school trips.

It also, the network suggests, leads to children going without warm clothes in winter, or living in cold or unsafe housing.

The two-child cap on Universal Credit and Tax Credits prevents parents with a third child born on or after April 2017 from claiming extra support.

The End Child Poverty Coalition, representing over 135 organisations across the UK, is calling on the British Labour government to meet its manifesto commitment to address high levels of child poverty.

The UK Child Poverty Strategy, it states, must scrap the two-child limit, which it describes as a major driver of child poverty.