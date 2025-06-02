Calls to end two-child limit with more than 1 in 4 children living in poverty in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Derry-based anti-poverty campaigner has called for the two-child limit to benefit payments to be scrapped as figures show more than one in four children in the city are living in poverty.

Becca Bor, NI Anti-Poverty Network Development Coordinator said: “No child in NI should have to experience poverty.

"We know targeted policies work, so government must urgently address child poverty, so that another generation of children will not be growing up in poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The government’s strategy to tackle child poverty must invest in struggling households, to support families so that their children can thrive. As a first step the UK government must scrap the two-child limit to benefit payments, a policy which continues to pull children into poverty every day.”

Becca BorBecca Bor
Becca Bor

New research carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition shows 25.4 per cent of children in Foyle are living in relative poverty.

The NI Anti-Poverty Network says this means families may be forced to use food banks to feed their children and children foregoing extra-curricular activities and school trips.

It also, the network suggests, leads to children going without warm clothes in winter, or living in cold or unsafe housing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two-child cap on Universal Credit and Tax Credits prevents parents with a third child born on or after April 2017 from claiming extra support.

The End Child Poverty Coalition, representing over 135 organisations across the UK, is calling on the British Labour government to meet its manifesto commitment to address high levels of child poverty.

The UK Child Poverty Strategy, it states, must scrap the two-child limit, which it describes as a major driver of child poverty.

Related topics:End Child Poverty CoalitionDerryTax CreditsFoyle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice